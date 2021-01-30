Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 6:05PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 6:05PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow along with easterly winds gusting to 30
mph. The snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain for a
period early evening. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
and locally higher possible. Ice accumulations up to one tenth
of an inch near and west of Interstate 39.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, Dekalb and La Salle
Counties.
* WHEN…From early afternoon today to 6 PM CST Sunday, with the
highest impacts late this afternoon through this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to very low
visibilities and snow packed roads. Patchy blowing snow is
possible this evening and overnight. Power outages are also
possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Use plenty of extra caution when shoveling heavy snow. Stay
hydrated and take frequent breaks.