Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 3:27AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 3:27AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
…Heavy Wet Snow and Wind Developing This Afternoon into
Tonight…
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow along with easterly winds gusting to 30
mph. The snow will likely begin as a short period of a mix with
rain or freezing rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches and locally higher possible. Ice accumulations
up to one tenth of an inch near and west of Interstate 39.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Ogle, Lee and La Salle Counties.
* WHEN…From early afternoon today to 6 PM CST Sunday, with the
highest impacts late this afternoon through this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to very low
visibilities and snow packed roads. Patchy blowing snow is
possible this evening and overnight. Power outages are also
possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Use plenty of extra caution when shoveling heavy snow. Stay
hydrated and take frequent breaks.