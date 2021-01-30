Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 3:03PM CST until January 31 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 3:03PM CST until January 31 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
…Mixed Precipitation and Heavy Wet Snow into Sunday…
.A winter storm will impact the area today into Sunday bringing
periods of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. The precipitation will
start out as a mix this afternoon before quickly changing over to
snow across the north, northeast, and east-central forecast area
by the late afternoon or early evening. The rain/snow line will
then gradually move to the southwest, reaching the I-80 counties
late this evening into early tonight. Hazardous travel conditions
are expected to develop in areas that receive freezing rain, and
as the snow becomes moderate to heavy at times. Gusty east to
northeast winds up to 30 mph will lead to blowing snow and some
drifting in open areas.
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, highest amounts along and east
of a line from Dubuque, Iowa to Clinton, Iowa to Princeton,
Illinois. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are
possible.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on very difficult travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….Precipitation will be heaviest this
evening through midnight tonight, with snowfall rates up to 1
inch per hour. Gusty east to northeast winds up to 30 mph will
lead to blowing snow and some drifting in open areas.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.