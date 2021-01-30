Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 3:03PM CST until January 31 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

…Mixed Precipitation and Heavy Wet Snow into Sunday…

.A winter storm will impact the area today into Sunday bringing

periods of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. The precipitation will

start out as a mix this afternoon before quickly changing over to

snow across the north, northeast, and east-central forecast area

by the late afternoon or early evening. The rain/snow line will

then gradually move to the southwest, reaching the I-80 counties

late this evening into early tonight. Hazardous travel conditions

are expected to develop in areas that receive freezing rain, and

as the snow becomes moderate to heavy at times. Gusty east to

northeast winds up to 30 mph will lead to blowing snow and some

drifting in open areas.

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet

accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, highest amounts along and east

of a line from Dubuque, Iowa to Clinton, Iowa to Princeton,

Illinois. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are

possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on very difficult travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….Precipitation will be heaviest this

evening through midnight tonight, with snowfall rates up to 1

inch per hour. Gusty east to northeast winds up to 30 mph will

lead to blowing snow and some drifting in open areas.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.