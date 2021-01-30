Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 11:45AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 11:45AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow along with easterly winds gusting to 30 to
35 mph. The snow may begin as a brief period of a wintry mix
this afternoon.Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and
locally higher possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois, including the Chicago Metro area.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Sunday, with the
highest impacts this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to very low
visibilities and snow packed roads. Patchy blowing snow is
possible this evening into Sunday morning. Power outages are
also possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
Use plenty of extra caution when shoveling heavy snow. Stay
hydrated and take frequent breaks.