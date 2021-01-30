Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 11:45AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow along with easterly winds gusting to 30 to

35 mph. The snow may begin as a brief period of a wintry mix

this afternoon.Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and

locally higher possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and

northeast Illinois, including the Chicago Metro area.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Sunday, with the

highest impacts this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to very low

visibilities and snow packed roads. Patchy blowing snow is

possible this evening into Sunday morning. Power outages are

also possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be

obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In

Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by

calling 1-800-261-7623.

Use plenty of extra caution when shoveling heavy snow. Stay

hydrated and take frequent breaks.