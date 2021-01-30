Winter Storm Warning from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Walworth County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Highest amounts likely towards Illinois border and Lake
Michigan. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to some
blowing and drifting.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&