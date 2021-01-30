Skip to Content

Winter Storm Warning from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Blowing and drifting
snow possible.

* WHERE…Green, Rock and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

