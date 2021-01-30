Winter Storm Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM

CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around

one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will be heaviest during the

late afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&