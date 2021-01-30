Winter Storm Warning until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet

accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, highest amounts along and east

of a line from Dubuque, Iowa to Clinton, Iowa to Princeton,

Illinois. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are

possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on very difficult travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….Precipitation will be heaviest this

evening through midnight tonight, with snowfall rates up to 1

inch per hour. Gusty east to northeast winds up to 30 mph will

lead to blowing snow and some drifting in open areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&