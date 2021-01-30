Winter Storm Warning until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning until SUN 3:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, highest amounts along and east
of a line from Dubuque, Iowa to Clinton, Iowa to Princeton,
Illinois. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are
possible.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on very difficult travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….Precipitation will be heaviest this
evening through midnight tonight, with snowfall rates up to 1
inch per hour. Gusty east to northeast winds up to 30 mph will
lead to blowing snow and some drifting in open areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&