Winter storm impacts the Stateline through Sunday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Heavy snowfall will continue for several hours across the Stateline before dropping in intensity Sunday morning. From there, snow showers continue at a lighter pace but will still cause roadway impacts.

Winter Storm Warning possible through Sunday evening.

Through Sunday morning:

Earlier Saturday afternoon, gusty winds up to 25 MPH lead to blowing snow while areas of freezing rain, rain, and snow coated the Stateline. Now, treacherous roadways will continue due to very intense and heavy snowfall rates until midnight. Visibility will also be impacted as winds will send falling snow whirling around cars.

A Winter Storm Warnings from the National Weather Service will be in effect through Sunday evening. The warnings issued highlights the hazardous road conditions that continue to stretch across northern Illinois.

Snowfall rates could be as high as 1" to 1.5" inches per hour. Roads very quickly become snow-covered and slippery. Be ready for the rapidly changing conditions; it may be best to stay off of the roads at this point! Look for the heavy snowfall to last until the early overnight hours.

Snow totals are expected to reach close to 5" to 7" inches in the Stateline

Sunday morning:

Snow showers lose intensity, but coverage will remain the same. This will result in similar impacts as Saturday evening, but less severe. Roadways will stick collect snowfall and be slick. However, traveling may be more manageable during this time into Sunday evening. The Stateline will begin to dry out closer to the end of the weekend as temperatures drop toward the 20's overnight Sunday.

Just a quick snapshot of what you can expect through Sunday afternoon.

Next week:

We can enjoy a quiet start to the next week. We'll see sunny weather early along with temperatures near freezing. Late in the week, milder air near 40 degrees may result in rain showers rather than snow. Keep an eye on next Thursday for the rain potential.

Late in the week, temperatures may crash. We could fall into the teens for highs by next week. Watch the forecast to see if the chilly continues to develop late next week!