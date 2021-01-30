Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton West 65, Roncalli 61
Arrowhead 77, Mukwonago 73
Blair-Taylor 65, Melrose-Mindoro 50
Burlington 60, Fort Atkinson 54, 3OT
Cashton 84, Brookwood 29
Cassville 66, Juda 41
Chippewa Falls 71, Rice Lake 62
Coleman 82, Marinette 51
Columbus 70, Platteville 55
Cuba City 76, Randolph 53
Delavan-Darien 72, Clinton 46
Dodgeville 54, Shullsburg 53
Durand 66, Glenwood City 40
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Gilmanton 44
Eau Claire Memorial 69, Hudson 56
Elkhorn Area 76, Whitewater 70
Franklin 79, Germantown 40
Freedom 87, Oconto Falls 40
Gibraltar 90, Sevastopol 54
Green Bay East 67, Green Bay West 49
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Sheboygan Christian 49
Greendale 70, Saint Thomas More 44
Horicon 56, Waterloo 52
Janesville Parker 67, Big Foot 50
Kenosha Indian Trail 61, Racine Case 51
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, Wilmot Union 59
Kettle Moraine 46, Oconomowoc 45
Kewaunee 74, Algoma 28
Kohler 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 54
Lake Country Lutheran 94, Saint Francis 42
Lake Mills 71, DeForest 65
Lourdes Academy 78, Milwaukee Academy of Science 71
Marathon 72, Shiocton 70
Marion 55, Gillett 47
Marquette University 79, Janesville Craig 58
Martin Luther 65, Racine St. Catherine’s 59
Medford Area 63, Altoona 51
Menomonee Falls 93, West Allis Nathan Hale 87
Merrill 76, Northland Pines 64
Milwaukee Lutheran 79, South Milwaukee 63
Monona Grove 57, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 40
Monroe 83, New Glarus 51
Muskego 62, Waukesha West 56
Neenah 64, Marshfield 30
Onalaska 70, Stoughton 31
Oostburg 49, Sheboygan Falls 46
Phillips 86, Ashland 83
Racine Lutheran 78, Shoreland Lutheran 73
Random Lake 46, Port Washington 43
Reedsville 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 47
Regis 80, Cadott 42
River Ridge 65, Potosi 42
Saint Croix Central 72, Somerset 56
Sheboygan North 76, Sheboygan South 48
Slinger 48, Watertown 37
Southern Door 86, Oconto 61
Southwestern 61, Boscobel 35
St. Mary Catholic 92, Mishicot 60
Stockbridge 55, Catholic Central 37
Watertown Luther Prep 75, University School of Milwaukee 73
Waunakee 69, Wauwatosa East 67
Wautoma 92, Manawa 74
West Bend East 71, Oshkosh North 64
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82, Valley Christian 36
Wisconsin Dells 56, Westfield Area 31
Xavier 83, Winneconne 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aquinas vs. Osseo-Fairchild, ccd.
Brookfield Academy vs. New Berlin West, ccd.
La Crosse Logan vs. Holmen, ccd.
Madison La Follette vs. Beloit Memorial, ccd.
Madison Memorial vs. Middleton, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 57, Fall Creek 45
Brown Deer 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 35
Cadott 49, Augusta 41
Dodgeville 49, River Valley 28
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 49, Living Word Lutheran 30
Gillett 66, Crivitz 35
Grand Rapids, Minn. 67, Superior 63
Green Bay East 52, Green Bay West 16
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48, Sevastopol 45
Greenfield 49, Elkhorn Area 41
Gresham Community 69, Northland Lutheran 64
Hartford Union 77, Nicolet 49
Heritage Christian 68, Saint Francis 33
Jefferson 70, Fort Atkinson 34
Kettle Moraine 56, Oconomowoc 46
Kimberly 53, Beaver Dam 50
Lake Mills 52, Lakeside Lutheran 36
Mukwonago 59, Arrowhead 56
New Berlin Eisenhower 45, Milwaukee DSHA 34
North Fond du Lac 56, Lomira 45
Northwestern 79, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49
Omro 55, Mayville 45
Randolph 79, Hustisford 37
Reedsburg Area 77, La Crosse Logan 29
Rio 62, Montello 30
Rosholt 48, Almond-Bancroft 38
Sheboygan North 74, Sheboygan South 63
Shullsburg 54, River Ridge 23
South Shore 84, Washburn 27
Spencer 51, Gilman 48
Stockbridge 41, Catholic Central 35
Turtle Lake 52, Luck 34
Union Grove 69, Whitewater 37
Verona Area 84, Janesville Parker 21
Waukesha North 38, Waukesha South 34
Waukesha West 52, Muskego 32
Waunakee 52, Platteville 49
Wausau West 65, Wausau East 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 61, St. Marys Springs 48
Xavier 48, Menasha 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Juda vs. Destiny, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/