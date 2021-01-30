Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

11:25 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton West 65, Roncalli 61

Arrowhead 77, Mukwonago 73

Blair-Taylor 65, Melrose-Mindoro 50

Burlington 60, Fort Atkinson 54, 3OT

Cashton 84, Brookwood 29

Cassville 66, Juda 41

Chippewa Falls 71, Rice Lake 62

Coleman 82, Marinette 51

Columbus 70, Platteville 55

Cuba City 76, Randolph 53

Delavan-Darien 72, Clinton 46

Dodgeville 54, Shullsburg 53

Durand 66, Glenwood City 40

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Gilmanton 44

Eau Claire Memorial 69, Hudson 56

Elkhorn Area 76, Whitewater 70

Franklin 79, Germantown 40

Freedom 87, Oconto Falls 40

Gibraltar 90, Sevastopol 54

Green Bay East 67, Green Bay West 49

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Sheboygan Christian 49

Greendale 70, Saint Thomas More 44

Horicon 56, Waterloo 52

Janesville Parker 67, Big Foot 50

Kenosha Indian Trail 61, Racine Case 51

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, Wilmot Union 59

Kettle Moraine 46, Oconomowoc 45

Kewaunee 74, Algoma 28

Kohler 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 54

Lake Country Lutheran 94, Saint Francis 42

Lake Mills 71, DeForest 65

Lourdes Academy 78, Milwaukee Academy of Science 71

Marathon 72, Shiocton 70

Marion 55, Gillett 47

Marquette University 79, Janesville Craig 58

Martin Luther 65, Racine St. Catherine’s 59

Medford Area 63, Altoona 51

Menomonee Falls 93, West Allis Nathan Hale 87

Merrill 76, Northland Pines 64

Milwaukee Lutheran 79, South Milwaukee 63

Monona Grove 57, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 40

Monroe 83, New Glarus 51

Muskego 62, Waukesha West 56

Neenah 64, Marshfield 30

Onalaska 70, Stoughton 31

Oostburg 49, Sheboygan Falls 46

Phillips 86, Ashland 83

Racine Lutheran 78, Shoreland Lutheran 73

Random Lake 46, Port Washington 43

Reedsville 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 47

Regis 80, Cadott 42

River Ridge 65, Potosi 42

Saint Croix Central 72, Somerset 56

Sheboygan North 76, Sheboygan South 48

Slinger 48, Watertown 37

Southern Door 86, Oconto 61

Southwestern 61, Boscobel 35

St. Mary Catholic 92, Mishicot 60

Stockbridge 55, Catholic Central 37

Watertown Luther Prep 75, University School of Milwaukee 73

Waunakee 69, Wauwatosa East 67

Wautoma 92, Manawa 74

West Bend East 71, Oshkosh North 64

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82, Valley Christian 36

Wisconsin Dells 56, Westfield Area 31

Xavier 83, Winneconne 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aquinas vs. Osseo-Fairchild, ccd.

Brookfield Academy vs. New Berlin West, ccd.

La Crosse Logan vs. Holmen, ccd.

Madison La Follette vs. Beloit Memorial, ccd.

Madison Memorial vs. Middleton, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 57, Fall Creek 45

Brown Deer 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 35

Cadott 49, Augusta 41

Dodgeville 49, River Valley 28

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 49, Living Word Lutheran 30

Gillett 66, Crivitz 35

Grand Rapids, Minn. 67, Superior 63

Green Bay East 52, Green Bay West 16

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48, Sevastopol 45

Greenfield 49, Elkhorn Area 41

Gresham Community 69, Northland Lutheran 64

Hartford Union 77, Nicolet 49

Heritage Christian 68, Saint Francis 33

Jefferson 70, Fort Atkinson 34

Kettle Moraine 56, Oconomowoc 46

Kimberly 53, Beaver Dam 50

Lake Mills 52, Lakeside Lutheran 36

Mukwonago 59, Arrowhead 56

New Berlin Eisenhower 45, Milwaukee DSHA 34

North Fond du Lac 56, Lomira 45

Northwestern 79, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49

Omro 55, Mayville 45

Randolph 79, Hustisford 37

Reedsburg Area 77, La Crosse Logan 29

Rio 62, Montello 30

Rosholt 48, Almond-Bancroft 38

Sheboygan North 74, Sheboygan South 63

Shullsburg 54, River Ridge 23

South Shore 84, Washburn 27

Spencer 51, Gilman 48

Stockbridge 41, Catholic Central 35

Turtle Lake 52, Luck 34

Union Grove 69, Whitewater 37

Verona Area 84, Janesville Parker 21

Waukesha North 38, Waukesha South 34

Waukesha West 52, Muskego 32

Waunakee 52, Platteville 49

Wausau West 65, Wausau East 47

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 61, St. Marys Springs 48

Xavier 48, Menasha 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Juda vs. Destiny, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

