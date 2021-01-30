Man arrested over package sent to vaccine plant in Wales

LONDON (AP) — Police in southeast England have charged a 53-year-old man with sending a suspicious package to a coronavirus vaccine production site in north Wales earlier this week. A spokesman for Kent Police said Saturday that Anthony Collins has been charged with dispatching an article by post “with the intention of inducing the belief it is likely to explode or ignite.” Collins is set to appear before a court around 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of London. The arrest had taken place on Thursday, a day after all staff had to be evacuated from a site in Wrexham as the package was investigated.