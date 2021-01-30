Jones, Brockington help Penn St. top No. 14 Wisconsin 81-71

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Myreon Jones scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Penn State beat No. 14 Wisconsin 81-71. Izaiah Brockington added 18 points and John Harrar had 17 for the Nittany Lions who snapped a decade-long losing streak to the Badgers that included 13 straight losses with eight at home. Penn State had to overcome a slight deficit to get its first win in the series since 2011. The Nittany Lions trailed 34-31 at halftime but quickly took the lead in the second on back-to-back makes from Jones. Nate Reuvers led Wisconsin with 18 points.