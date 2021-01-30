Crews battle flames, cold, wind in huge recycling plant fire

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a northern New Jersey recycling plant that started overnight and is expected to burn for days. Officials say the blaze broke out around midnight at the Atlantic Coast Fibers plant in Passaic and sent flames shooting into the dark as more than two dozen fire departments converged to fight it. Mayor Hector Lora says there were at least two explosions. One involved a truck with gas tanks on it. Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is under investigation. It is not considered suspicious because fires are not uncommon in recycling plants.