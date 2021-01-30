Famous private eye Jack Palladino gravely injured in robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jack Palladino, the private investigator who worked on high-profile cases ranging from the Jonestown mass suicides to celebrity and political scandals, is on life support after suffering a head injury during an attempted robbery. Palladino’s stepson says the 70-year-old P.I. is not expected to survive the injury sustained Thursday outside his San Francisco home, where for decades Palladino and his wife Sandra Sutherland conducted investigations on behalf of the famous and powerful, as well as the underdogs. His clients included Bill Clinton, Courtney Love, the Hells Angels and tobacco industry whistle-blower Jeffrey Wigan. Palladino also spent years investigating the 1978 mass suicide of more than 900 members of the People’s Temple religious cult.