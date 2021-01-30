Ethiopia says Tigray back to ‘normalcy;’ witnesses disagree.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is privately telling Biden administration staffers that its embattled Tigray region has “returned to normalcy,” while new witness accounts describe terrified Tigray residents hiding in bullet-marked homes and a vast rural area where effects of the fighting and food shortages are not yet known. An emergency official with Doctors Without Borders warns that “there is a large population suffering, surely with fatal consequences.” One former official in a phone call from rural Tigray says “hunger among peasantry is crippling” in remote areas bordering Eritrea after soldiers burned or looted crops just before the harvest.