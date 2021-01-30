Cities issue snow declarations ahead of winter storm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has issues a pre-emptive snow emergency ahead of what's expected to be a significant winter storm Saturday night in to Sunday.



Additionally, the Village of Roscoe has also issued an emergency declaration. Both communities are asking citizens to follow parking ordinances to allow for plows to come through.



For more information on closings in our area, CLICK HERE.



Winter Storm Warnings from the National Weather Service go into effect at noon, but showers may not hit until later in the afternoon. The warnings were issued to highlight the treacherous road conditions starting Saturday evening.



By the early evening, heavy snow showers kick in. We may see snowfall rates up to 1" per hour at times. Roads very quickly become snow-covered and slippery. Be ready for the rapidly changing conditions; it may be best to stay off of the roads at this point! Look for the heavy snowfall to last until the early overnight hours.



The 13 Weather Authority is always tracking. For full forecasts, CLICK HERE.