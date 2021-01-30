CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation

ATLANTA (AP) --A new federal requirement for wearing face masks on airline flights and public transportation takes effect on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order that backs up one announced by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office.

The CDC order says passengers on planes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares must wear a mask over their nose and mouth.

The order extends to waiting areas like airports and subway stations.

The CDC is telling airline and transit crews to deny transportation to people who won't mask up.