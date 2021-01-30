Car bomb kills 4 in rebel-held town in northern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activist say a car bomb has killed at least four people in a rebel-held town in northern Syria. Saturday’s explosion in Afrin took place during the afternoon rush hour on the first working day of the week, wounding over a dozen others. Explosions in northern regions controlled by Turkey-backed fighters have left scores of people dead or wounded over the past months. Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018 in a military operation that expelled local U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters and displaced tens of thousands of Kurdish residents.