BMO Harris Bank Center turns 40

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The BMO Harris Bank Center in downtown Rockford turns 40-years-old this weekend.

The downtown convention center was spurred by former Mayor Tom McNamara's vision to have a robust downtown focused on entertainment and tourism.

First known as the Metro Center, the opening night gala in 1981 was headlined by Bob Hope and Lynda Carter.

The most significant event in BMO Harris Bank center history occurred in the first year when the Rolling Stones made an appearance.

While things are mostly shuttered now because of the pandemic, the Rockford Ice Hogs still call the rink home there.