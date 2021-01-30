Blackhawks cancel practice because of COVID-19 concern

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have canceled practice out of concern about potential exposure to COVID-19. The workout was supposed to be held at the team’s practice facility. The Blackhawks say the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Chicago lost 2-1 to Columbus on Friday night. The Blackhawks are scheduled to host the Blue Jackets again on Sunday night. The Blackhawks have five players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.