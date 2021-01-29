Wisconsin teen charged in false reports to Kentucky school

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Wisconsin teenager was charged with calling in false reports of a gun being fired and a bomb threat at a Kentucky school. Murray police Sgt. Andrew Wiggins told news outlets that 19-year-old Kya Nelson was arrested Friday in Racine, Wisconsin. He is awaiting extradition to Kentucky. Wiggins says Nelson is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. Murray High School went on lockdown Monday after a caller said someone fired a gun in the school. The bomb threat was received the next day. School officials then made classes virtual for the school for the rest of the week.