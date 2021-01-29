Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 9:27PM CST until January 31 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 9:27PM CST until January 31 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
…Winter Storm This Weekend…
.A winter storm will move across the area this weekend bringing
snow, sleet and freezing rain to much of the area. Gusty winds
are also expected which should create drifting snow.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation in the form of snow along with some
sleet and freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 3 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.