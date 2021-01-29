Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 2:38PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 2:38PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago ILNew
…Heavy Wet Snow and Wind Likely Saturday PM into Early Sunday…
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5
to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…McHenry, Lake IL, DuPage, Northern Cook and Central
Cook Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to very low
visibilities and snow packed roads. Power outages are also
possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.