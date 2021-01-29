Winter Storm Warning from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
DeKalb County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM CST
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
9 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to very low
visibilities and snow packed roads. Power outages are also
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&