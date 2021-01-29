Winter Storm Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO

3 PM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation in the form of snow along with some

sleet and freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

