Winter Storm Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 3 PM CST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation in the form of snow along with some

sleet and freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an

inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Difficult travel is expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&