Winter storm could provide weekend wallop across Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The work week ends on a dry note, but a developing snowstorm promises to change that this weekend.

Through Friday: There are no issues in the short-term at least with respect to snowfall. Friday starts on a chilly note, with temperatures in the teens and single digits during the morning commute. Highs climb into the mid-and-upper-20s by the afternoon, which is a bit closer to average. Clouds steadily stream in through the day, so it isn't likely to be as sunny as Thursday. Despite the increasing clouds, dry conditions persist.

Saturday morning: If you have weekend errands to run, Saturday morning is the time to get them taken care of. While cloudy skies prevent much sunshine, no snow falls through the early part of the day.

Snow moves in late Saturday into Sunday.

Saturday afternoon: A winter storm watch goes into effect Saturday afternoon as precipitation draws closer to the Stateline. Snow could mix at times with some rain at the onset of the event, especially farther south and west. A rapid transition to all snow is likely by sunset.

Saturday evening: Snow should be in full swing by this point, with bands of heavy snow making for difficult travel. During this period, winds will also be quite strong. Wind gusts to 30 or 35 miles per hour are possible during this period. Snow-covered roads and sharply reduced visibility is going to make for difficult travel. Avoid unnecessary travel during this time.

Sunday morning: The heaviest snow should be winding down by sunrise Sunday. Scattered snow showers still remain possible. Additional accumulations remain minor, as winds gradually begin to ease. Road conditions are still likely to be less than ideal, so exercise caution if you have to hit the roads.

Sunday afternoon: The winter storm watch expires at noon Sunday. The worst of the weather is over by the second half of Sunday. A few lingering and mainly light snow showers cannot be ruled out.

Impacts:

Regardless of exact accumulations, snow is going to impact travel late Saturday.

Travel: Dangerous travel is likely, especially late Saturday and into early Sunday morning. A combination of gusty winds and heavy snowfall rates also results in extremely poor visibility.

Power outages: Due to the nature of snow that's ahead for the weekend, spotty power outages cannot be ruled out. Strong winds could compound the issue, especially where tree branches could come into contact with power lines.

Accumulations: The official verbiage from the National Weather Service indicates snow totals could be between 5" and 9" late Saturday through Sunday.