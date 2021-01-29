WHO team meets with Chinese, plans to visit key Wuhan sites

WUHAN, China (AP) — World Health Organization experts in Wuhan, China, to look into the origins of the new coronavirus met with Chinese counterparts and plan to visit sites that will be key to their long-awaited fact-finding mission. A Dutch team member said their first “facemask to facemask” meeting was nice after seeing others only by videoconferences previously. The WHO has said the team plans to speak with some of the first COVID-19 patients and visit hospitals and laboratories in Wuhan. The team’s mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.