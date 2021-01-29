Venezuela hired Democratic Party donor for $6 million

MIAMI (AP) — Newly filed lobbying records show that Venezuela’s socialist government previously hired a longtime Democratic Party donor for $6 million at the same it was lobbying to discourage the U.S. from imposing sanctions on the oil-rich nation. Retroactive Justice Department filings show that a U.S. subsidiary of Venezuela’s state oil giant PDVSA agreed to hire Marcia Wiss’ law firm in March 2017. That’s the same month it signed a consulting deal for $50 million with scandal-tainted former Congressman David Rivera, The contracts were part of an effort to discourage the U.S. from imposing sanctions on the oil rich nation, according to three people familiar with the deals.