Skip to Content

UW-Madison police chief bans ‘Thin Blue Line’ imagery

New
7:13 am Wisconsin News

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison’s police chief has banned officers from using “Thin Blue Line” imagery while on duty. The move by Chief Kristen Roman follows criticism on social media of a “Thin Blue Line” flag displayed at the police department’s office. The flag, which resembles a U.S. flag but has a blue stripe, is considered a sign of police solidarity, but has also been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Roman says the flag has been “co-opted” by extremists with “hateful ideologies” and that her department needs to distance itself from the imagery to build trust with the community.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content