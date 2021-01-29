SIUE, UTM meet in conference play

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-6, 3-2) vs. UT Martin (5-9, 3-7)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville visits UT Martin in an OVC matchup. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville came up short in a 64-62 game at Southeast Missouri in its last outing. UT Martin is coming off a 51-41 home win over Eastern Illinois in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Cougars are led by Sidney Wilson and Mike Adewunmi. Wilson is averaging 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while Adewunmi is putting up 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest. The Skyhawks have been led by Jaron Williams and Ajani Kennedy, who have combined to score 16.8 points per outing.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Skyhawks have allowed just 77.5 points per game to OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 86 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.SOLID SIDNEY: Wilson has connected on 34.5 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 63.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Skyhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. UT Martin has an assist on 35 of 62 field goals (56.5 percent) across its past three outings while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has assists on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

LESS INTENSITY: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s defense has forced 15.5 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 11.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com