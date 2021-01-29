Rockford man wanted on first degree murder charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man faces first degree murder charges stemming from a shooting last fall.

Zion Jones, 21, has been charged with with first degree murder.

The Rockford Police Department says the charges stem from a shooting incident on Sept. 26, 2020 near Auburn Road and Rockton Ave.

Authorities say Jones shot a 25-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Jones is not in custody and is still at-large.

Anyone with information on where Jones may be is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.