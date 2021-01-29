Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity creates ‘Golden Hammer Club’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity created a club to get more people to donate.

It's called the Golden Hammer Club. To join the club, you have to donate at least $10 per month to the organization. In return, you will get special updates about how the donations are impacting the group.

"A $10 donation, which is sort of the basic level for the Golden Hammer Club, that's enough, over the course of the year, if you give $10 a month for a year, that's enough for all of the paint for an entire house," Matt Hargrove, Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity's Development Specialist, says.

The goal for the group is to get 50 recurring givers to join the new club.