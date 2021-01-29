Pritzker, Lightfoot discuss need for racial healing in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Gov. JB Pritzker joined Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a virtual summit addressing race in Illinois Friday. The Mayor’s Office of Equity and Racial Justice led the “Together We Heal” event.

Lightfoot and Pritzker touched upon the importance of everyone taking time to listen following the racial reckoning this summer. The governor explained the importance of surrounding himself with people who could explain the depth of feeling communities of color had following the murder of George Floyd. Still, he knew many people experienced similar life-threatening situations or knew someone who died at the hands of police.

Pritzker said his diverse senior staff helped him understand why the state needed to make drastic changes. One member came into his office breaking down into tears and anger.

“He was expressing to me what it is that he felt about what was going on,” Pritzker said. “He didn’t know exactly what he needed to do, but he felt like we needed to do something.”

The governor wanted to put that passion toward passing laws and helping to address centuries of racism. Earlier this month, the Legislative Black Caucus passed massive reforms for criminal justice, education, healthcare, and economic opportunity.

Addressing wrongs of the past

Lightfoot explained she constantly thought about her father over the summer, as he grew up poor in Arkansas. She said it was important to understand the daily humiliation he went through living in the Jim Crow south. Lightfoot also shared that the Ku Klux Klan killed her grandmother’s husband before her mother was born.

“A lot of these things are just so deeply ingrained in the family stories and lore of Black folks going back multiple generations,” Lightfoot added. “There was just something about this moment, this summer, that unleashed those centuries of pent-up anger, frustration, fear that I hope we continue to use as fuel to address the wrongs of the past and the present.”

While injustice continued across the country, Pritzker emphasized former President Donald Trump never listened to Americans in need.

“There was a moment there where we really, I think all of us, took the opportunity to begin the process of change. It’s ongoing and there’s more to do,” Pritzker explained. “But, it accelerated and I’m honestly excited about what’s happening.”

Although tensions remained high throughout the summer, Pritzker and Lightfoot found moments of hope and growth for Illinois. Both leaders said they saw small business owners persevering through civil unrest as they had overcome adversity before.

“A lot of them were really small businesses and they were literally shedding tears of pain for what they had lost and the sacrifices that they had made over so many years just gone in an instant. If those folks still had hope in their heart and were willing to move forward, how could I not have hope,” Lightfoot asked.