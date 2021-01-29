Police: Newly found blood sample solves 1988 homicide

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Police say they solved the murder of a Battle Creek woman more than 30 years later, after an old blood sample connected a man to the fatal stabbing. No charges will be filed because Roger Plato was killed in 1988, three days before Gayle Barrus’ body was found in Calhoun County. Barrus’ family is relieved that authorities believe the case has been solved. Barrus had been sexually assaulted and stabbed. Police tested a recently discovered blood sample that was taken from a suspect after he was killed in 1988. Plato’s blood matched DNA found on the victim.