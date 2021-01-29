Moscow court mulls house arrest for Navalny’s allies

A court is considering a request to put several allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny under house arrest as authorities work to stymie more protests over the anti-corruption investigator’s jailing. Navalny’s supporters are calling for rallies on Sunday to demand his freedom. The 44-year-old is the best-known critic of President Vladimir Putin’s government. He, was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities reject the accusations. Navalny was jailed for 30 days after Russia’s prison service alleged he violated the probation terms of his suspended sentence from a money-laundering conviction that he rejects as politically motivated.