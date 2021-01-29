Investigator blames exhaust leak for Sydney seaplane crash

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian crash investigator says a pilot was confused and disoriented from inhaling poisonous exhaust fumes before his seaplane plunged into a river near Sydney in 2017. Canadian pilot Gareth Morgan and his five British passengers died during the New Year’s Eve flight. All six had elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their blood. Investigators found cracks in the plane’s exhaust system and missing bolts. Sydney Seaplanes has since installed advanced carbon monoxide warning systems on their planes. Sydney Seaplanes blames a maintenance company approved by the Australian aviation safety regulator for the tragedy.