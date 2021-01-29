India’s opposition shuns Parliament, backs farmers’ demands

NEW DELHI (AP) — Major Indian opposition parties have boycotted the opening day of Parliament’s budget session in solidarity with protesting farmers engaged in a standoff over new agricultural laws the government refuses to repeal. The protests were marked by violence on Tuesday, Republic Day, when tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and on foot stormed the 17th century Red Fort. Clashes left one protester dead and nearly 400 police officers injured. India’s ceremonial president listed the government’s budgetary priorities in Parliament and described the violence as “unfortunate.” The main opposition Congress party said 16 opposition parties boycotted the president’s address.