Illinois set to receive $43 million to support expanded vaccine distribution in Illinois

WASHINGTON (WREX) - Illinois is set to receive $43,361,000 in federal funding that will support COVID-19 healthcare staffing for the vaccination distribution.

The funding will be given to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency.

US Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin helped secure the funding for the state.

"We are in the midst of the greatest public health campaign in recent American history as we try to vaccinate our population," Durbin said.

The creation of 125 mobile vaccination assistance teams and facilities throughout the state will be funded through this award. IEMA will also recruit members of the National Guard and healthcare providers to issue the vaccines.

"Our state has more work to do to save lives, keep residents healthy and get to the other side of this public health crisis," Duckworth said.

