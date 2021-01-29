Hungary first in EU to approve Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s medicine and food safety regulator has approved the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first country in the European Union to do so. The decision came after the government streamlined its approval procedure on Thursday to allow any vaccine administered to at least one million people worldwide to be approved for use in Hungary, sidestepping the country’s medicines regulator. In a Friday interview with public radio, Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, said he would personally choose to be inoculated with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.