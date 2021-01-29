Fugitive Pakistani militant killed by bomb in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a fugitive militant leader from Pakistan has been killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan. The provincial governor of Nangarhar province said Friday that Manghal Bagh was killed there the previous day. The governor didn’t say who was responsible for the roadside bombing. The slain commander carried a $3 million U.S. bounty for alleged terrorist activities. His group had frequently targeted Pakistani troops in the country’s northwest until the mid-2010s. That’s when Pakistan cleared the rugged region bordering Afghanistan of militants, including the Pakistani Taliban, remnants of al-Qaida and other groups. Many were driven across the border into Afghanistan, and the area still sees sporadic attacks.