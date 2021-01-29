Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
8:50 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 62, Cochrane-Fountain City 39

Brookfield Central 76, Hamilton 61

Brookfield East 87, Menomonee Falls 65

Bruce 75, Cornell 40

Campbellsport 61, Winneconne 50

Cashton 58, Necedah 43

Central Wisconsin Christian 47, Saint Lawrence Seminary 26

Coleman 75, Wausaukee 22

Columbus Catholic 68, Owen-Withee 50

Denmark 74, Waupaca 38

Drummond 50, Bayfield 41

Edgar 74, Newman Catholic 50

Freedom 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 29

Germantown 69, West Allis Nathan Hale 68

Hurley 57, Superior 54

Lake Holcombe 83, Birchwood 34

Luxemburg-Casco 66, Clintonville 48

Medford Area 77, Tomahawk 33

Menasha 77, New London 65

Milton 70, Beaver Dam 57

New Auburn 64, Winter 21

Notre Dame 70, Green Bay Preble 55

Pewaukee 89, West Allis Central 48

Pius XI Catholic 82, Shorewood 73

Rhinelander 73, Mosinee 56

Royall 63, New Lisbon 37

Stevens Point 54, Wausau West 45

Stockbridge 73, Dodgeland 62

Stratford 46, Auburndale 19

Three Lakes 68, Phelps 20

Unity 54, Prairie Farm 21

Waukesha South 67, Muskego 66

Waukesha West 78, Arrowhead 76

Wauwatosa East 77, Wauwatosa West 41

Westosha Central 56, Elkhorn Area 54

Whitnall 64, Greenfield 42

Wilmot Union 79, Badger 61

Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 44

Wrightstown 82, Marinette 69

Xavier 82, West De Pere 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 94, Appleton North 43

Appleton West 57, Oshkosh West 39

Bay Port 73, Ashwaubenon 26

Black Hawk 76, Barneveld 49

Brillion 53, Sheboygan Falls 28

Brown Deer 62, Cudahy 42

De Pere 85, Manitowoc Lincoln 35

Dodgeville 37, Richland Center 32

Dominican 54, The Prairie School 29

Elk Mound 40, Mondovi 33

Flambeau 55, Lake Holcombe 36

Florence 54, White Lake 11

Franklin 76, Kenosha Bradford 47

Homestead 54, Grafton 47

Howards Grove 54, Hilbert 26

Hudson 56, Eau Claire Memorial 42

Hurley 61, South Shore 54

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Winneconne 49

Lake Holcombe 67, Birchwood 24

Manawa 63, Tigerton 34

McFarland 70, Evansville 35

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 32

New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Greendale 34

New Holstein 45, Chilton 27

New Richmond 49, Somerset 47

Northland Lutheran 46, Almond-Bancroft 31

Notre Dame 73, Green Bay Preble 19

Oak Creek 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 30

Plymouth 51, Ripon 46

Potosi/Cassville 58, Highland 43

Prairie du Chien 54, Lancaster 36

Prentice 38, Rib Lake 25

Racine Lutheran 68, Shoreland Lutheran 34

Reedsville 47, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 31

Saint Thomas More 37, Catholic Central 32

Shiocton 71, Weyauwega-Fremont 25

Slinger 79, West Bend East 58

Unity 59, Prairie Farm 49

Valders 53, Roncalli 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

