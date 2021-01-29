Flood Advisory issued January 29 at 8:18PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Flood Advisory issued January 29 at 8:18PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
…The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois…
Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.
.An ice jam is expected to cause significant water level
fluctuations and flooding. River ice may also cause gauge
observations to be inaccurate.
For the Rock River…including Rockton, Latham Park, Rockford
(Auburn Street), Byron, Dixon…elevated river levels are forecast.
The Flood Advisory continues for
the Rock River at Latham Park.
* Until Sunday evening.
* At 7:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 6.3 feet and ice affected.
* Action stage is 8.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river may rise to near 8.0 feet Saturday morning.
Due to the unpredictability of river ice jams, the exact crest and
crest time are uncertain.
* Impact…Ice jams are often very localized, thus their impacts may
only occur over a short distance and may not necessarily be the
same as they are during a typical river flood.
A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some
areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid
flood waters.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected Saturday morning.