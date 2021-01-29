Flood Advisory issued January 29 at 8:18PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

…The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in

Illinois…

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

.An ice jam is expected to cause significant water level

fluctuations and flooding. River ice may also cause gauge

observations to be inaccurate.

For the Rock River…including Rockton, Latham Park, Rockford

(Auburn Street), Byron, Dixon…elevated river levels are forecast.

The Flood Advisory continues for

the Rock River at Latham Park.

* Until Sunday evening.

* At 7:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 6.3 feet and ice affected.

* Action stage is 8.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river may rise to near 8.0 feet Saturday morning.

Due to the unpredictability of river ice jams, the exact crest and

crest time are uncertain.

* Impact…Ice jams are often very localized, thus their impacts may

only occur over a short distance and may not necessarily be the

same as they are during a typical river flood.

A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or

may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some

areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid

flood waters.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and

water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Saturday morning.