Fire Department Coffee expands for national distribution

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford business expands, and buys a 36,000 square foot building. That company is Fire Department Coffee and the owner says the new building will help it distribute coffee across the nation.

The company purchased the former Al Grace Appliance building at 811 W. Riverside Blvd. The plan is to turn the space into its distribution hub so the company can ship more coffee easier.

CEO Luke Schneider says expanding in Rockford means a lot to him and to the company.

"We'll be also able to give back to the community as we continue to grow here," Schneider says. "We were founded in Rockford and we wanted to continue to grow here."

The new space will also create more jobs. As of right now about 25 people will be hired, but Fire Department Coffee plans to add 10 to 20 new employees over the next year.

Ten percent of sales go to sick or injured firefighters and first responders.