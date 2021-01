HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Northern Kentucky edged past Illinois-Chicago 72-68. Marques Warrick added 20 points and Bryson Langdon had 13 for Northern Kentucky. Zion Griffin had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Flames. Michael Diggins and Maurice Commander each had 12 points.