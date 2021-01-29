EU, AstraZeneca publish redacted contract in vaccine dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and AstraZeneca agreed Friday to make public a heavily redacted agreement at the heart of their dispute over deliveries of the pharmaceutical company’s coronavirus vaccine. The “advanced purchasing agreement” was signed between them last August before the vaccine had been properly tested. Much of the 41-page document is blacked out, making it very difficult to establish which side is in the right. The price for the vaccine is not visible. Asked about details at the heart of the row – exactly how many doses were promised to be delivered to the EU and when – EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said: “We cannot give you the numbers, they have been redacted from the contract.”