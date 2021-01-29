Dutch court to rule in Nigerian farmers’ case against Shell

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court is set to deliver its judgment in a long-running civil case in which four Nigerian farmers are seeking compensation and a cleanup from energy giant Shell for pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines in the Niger Delta. Friday’s decision, which can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court, is the latest stage in a case that is breaking new legal ground in how far multinationals in the Netherlands can be held responsible for actions of their overseas subsidiaries. Royal Dutch Shell argues that saboteurs are responsible for leaks in underground oil pipes that have polluted the delta. The company also argued that it should not be held legally responsible in the Netherlands for actions of a foreign subsidiary.