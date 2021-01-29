Drake, the basketball team, carves identity with 15-0 start

A mid-major team from Iowa wants people to think of basketball, not the rapper, when they hear the word Drake. The Bulldogs are making a name for themselves. Drake’s 15-0 start is the best in program history and the win streak is the longest since the 2007-08 team won 21 straight. The Bulldogs join Gonzaga, Winthrop and Baylor as the only unbeatens among teams that have played more than four games. They play at home against Illinois State on Sunday.