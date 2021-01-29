DIGGING DEEPER: ‘It’s my utmost concern,’ death rate spikes in Alzheimer’s and dementia patients

DAVIS, Ill. (WREX) — Those living with Alzheimer's or dementia have a higher risk of contracting coronavirus due to their age, but the pandemic has caused a leap in deaths for this population.

Stateline couple Candy and Gib Feinstein have a life together that is precious and simple.

"Socially, we would go out to dinner with other couples. We can't do any of that anymore," said Village of Davis resident Candy. "But we've found ways to get around that, we've investigated every single little town around here."

The couple says their life is also fragile, because Gib has Alzheimer's.

Since the start of the pandemic until November of 2020, the Alzheimer's Association in Illinois reports almost 1,500 more deaths in Alzheimer's and dementia patients in the state than normally expected. It's more than a 16 percent increase when comparing to the five-year death average.

"It's my utmost concern," said Candy. "I constantly live in fear that every time I walk out that door I may be bringing something back to him."

According to the association, the rise in deaths is partly due to COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

"Just under 50 percent of people living in long-term care facilities have Alzheimer's or related dementia," said Director of State Affairs for the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter David Olsen. "When there's an outbreak in that, it's affecting people living with the disease."

The alarming statistics ring true in Winnebago County as IDPH reports 219 people have died in long-term care, which is more than surrounding counties. The Alzheimer's Association sprang into action with help from state legislators.

"We released some national long term policy recommendations focusing on four areas. Those areas were testing, reporting, surge activation and providing support," said Olsen.

Even though there is improvement, isolation and grief are taking tolls on those in and out of facilities.

"We support each other and everybody needs to know that they are not going through this alone," said Candy.

Waiting in line for a vaccine and hoping to live a fruitful life.

"Never miss the opportunity to say I love you," said Candy to her husband when asked what's the secret to a happy marriage. "Right, and always try to help each other," responded Gib.

The Alzheimer's Association Illinois Branch says many nursing homes have loosened visitor restrictions when there is rapid testing available. Visitors can get tested and get their result on site, before coming in contact with their loved one.



